ADPH: 473 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 11K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 473 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 11,100 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 146,051 total tests. These statistics are as of 11:15 a.m. on May 15. In the last 14 days, 2,670 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 81,554 tests have been reported to the state.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,609. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,237, while Shelby County has 390 cases.

There are 368 cases reported in a 4-county region of west Alabama: Choctaw County, 80 cases, 3 deaths; Sumter County, 116 cases, 4 deaths; Marengo County, 100 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 72 cases, 2 deaths.

The state reports 1,372 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.