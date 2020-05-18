ADPH: 488 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 12K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 488 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 12,052 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 154,694 total tests. These statistics are as of 11 a.m. on May 18.

In the last 14 days, 3,928 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 60,928 tests have been reported to the state.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,729. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,351, while Shelby County has 402 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 406 reported cases of COVID-19: Choctaw County, 85 cases, 3 deaths; Sumter County, 135 cases, 4 deaths; Marengo County, 104 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 82 cases, 3 deaths.

The state reports 1,404 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.