ADPH: 496 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 12K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 496 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 12,333 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 157,566 total tests. These statistics are as of 10 a.m. on May 19.

In the last 14 days, 3,902 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 60,913 tests have been reported to the state.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,746. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,366, while Shelby County has 404 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama reported 436 COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Tuesday: Choctaw County, 89 cases, 3 deaths; Sumter County, 147 cases, 4 deaths; Marengo County, 116 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 84 cases, 3 deaths.

The state reports 1,447 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

