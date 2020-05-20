ADPH: 508 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 12K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 508 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 12,701 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 162,478 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m. on May 20.

In the last 14 days, 4,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 61,615 tests have been reported to the state.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,773. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,397, while Shelby County has 410 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 486 cases reported as of Wednesday morning: Choctaw County,126 cases, 3 deaths; Sumter County, 157 cases, 5 deaths; Marengo County, 117 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 86 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,492 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.