ADPH: 528 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 13K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 528 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 13,058 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 168,119 total tests. These statistics are as of 11 a.m. on May 20.

In the last 14 days, 4,023 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 63,580 tests have been reported to the state.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,828. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,433, while Shelby County has 414 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 498 cases: Choctaw County, 129 cases, 3 deaths; Sumter County, 164 cases, 5 deaths; Marengo County, 119 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 86 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,524 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.