ADPH: 533 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 13K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 533 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 13,418 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 174,573 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m. on May 22.

In the last 14 days, 4,051 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 65,830 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,878. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,469, while Shelby County has 419 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama there are 515 cases: Choctaw County, 135 cases, 3 deaths; Sumter County, 171 cases, 6 deaths; Marengo County, 123 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 86 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,553 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.