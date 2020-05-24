ADPH: 551 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 14K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 551 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 14,260 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 185,799 total tests. These statistics are as of 1:15 p.m. on May 24.

In the last 14 days, 4,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 71,594 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 1,995. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,588, while Shelby County has 429 cases.

The state reports 1,609 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Here you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.