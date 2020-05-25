ADPH: 559 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 14K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 559 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 14,508 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 187,774 total tests. These statistics are as of 9 a.m. on May 25.

In the last 14 days, 4,357 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 72,646 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 2,011. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,614, while Shelby County has 434 cases.

Here's a quick look at COVID-19 data from our West Alabama counties:

Choctaw County: 141 cases, 4 deaths

Marengo County: 134 cases, 6 deaths

Pickens County: 93 cases, 4 deaths

Sumter County: 191 cases, 6 deaths

The state reports 1,623 people have been hospitalized since March 13.