ADPH: 575 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 15K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 575 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 15,396 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 193,759 total tests. These statistics are as of 3 p.m. on May 26.

In the last 14 days, 4,946 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 73,741 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 2,045. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,639, while Shelby County has 460 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has 582 cases of COVID-19: Choctaw County, 145 cases, 5 deaths; Sumter County, 200 cases, 6 deaths; Marengo County, 142 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 95 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,671 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find detailed statistic at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.