ADPH: 580 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 15K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 580 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there have been a total of 15,718 cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Alabama and there have been 194,970 total tests. These statistics are as of 10 a.m. on May 27.

In the last 14 days, 4,974 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 69,424 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 7,951 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 2,055. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,653.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has had 592 cases of COVID-19: Choctaw County, 147 cases, 7 deaths; Sumter County, 205 cases, 6 deaths; Marengo County, 145 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 95 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,691 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

