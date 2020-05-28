ADPH: 590 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 16K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 590 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 16,094 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 198,450 total tests. These statistics are as of 10:30 a.m. on May 28.

In the last 14 days, 4,979 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 67,986 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 2,100. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,679.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, 606 cases have been reported: Choctaw County, 148 cases, 8 deaths; Sumter County, 212 cases, 6 deaths; Marengo County, 150 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 96 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,750 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.