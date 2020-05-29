ADPH: 605 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 16K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 605 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 16,554 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 206,757 total tests. These statistics are as of 11 a.m. on May 29.

In the last 14 days, 5,191 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 71,685 tests have been reported to the state.

The health department also reports 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 2,133. Jefferson County is right behind it with 1,715.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, 619 cases have been reported so far: Choctaw County, 148 cases, 8 deaths; Sumter County, 213 cases, 6 deaths; Marengo County, 155 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 103 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,781 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.