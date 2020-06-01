ADPH: 644 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 18K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 644 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also two probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 18,020 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 288 probable cases. There have been 222,378 viral tests conducted. These numbers are as of 11:10 a.m. on June 1.

The health department also reports 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

A 4-county region of west Alabama has a total of 663 cases of COVID-19: Choctaw County, 153 cases, 10 deaths; Sumter County, 224 cases, 7 deaths; Marengo County, 170 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 116 cases, 4 deaths.

The state reports 1,855 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.