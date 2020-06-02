ADPH: 649 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 18K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 649 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also two probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 18354 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 288 probable cases. There have been 201,442 tests conducted. These numbers are as of 10:45 a.m. on June 2.

In the last 14 days, 74,435 people have been tested and 5,717 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 9,355 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, a total of 670 cases have been reported: Choctaw County, 153 cases, 10 deaths; Sumter County, 224 cases, 7 deaths; Marengo County, 172 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 121 cases, 5 deaths.

The state reports 1,876 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

