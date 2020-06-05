ADPH: 672 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 19K test positive & more than 11K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 672 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also two probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 19,073 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 314 probable cases. There have been 239,159 tests conducted. These numbers are as of 11:30 p.m on June 5.

In the last 14 days, 71,448 people have been tested and 5,310 positive cases have been reported.

In a 4-country region of west Alabama, there have been 689 cases reported: Choctaw County, 153 cases, 10 deaths; Sumter County, 236 cases, 9 deaths; Marengo County, 179 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 121 cases, 5 deaths.

The health department also reports 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 1,949 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.