ADPH: 685 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 19K test positive & more than 11K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 685 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also four probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 19,709 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 334 probable cases. There have been 245,310 tests conducted. These numbers are as of 11:35 a.m on June 6.

In the last 14 days, 72,848 people have been tested and 5,572 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 1,993 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.