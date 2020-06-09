ADPH: 725 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 21K test positive & more than 11K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 725 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also four probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 21,071 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 351 probable cases. There have been 267,388 tests conducted. These numbers are as of June 9.

In a 4-county area of west Alabama, there are 718 cases: Choctaw County, 157 cases, 10 deaths; Sumter County, 248 cases, 9 deaths; 187 cases, 6 deaths; and Pickens County, 126 cases, 6 deaths.

In the last 14 days, 86,745 people have been tested and 5,356 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 2,087 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website by clicking the attached link.