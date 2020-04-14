ADPH: 73 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 3,800 test positive

As of Tuesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 73 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 3,809 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 33,050 total tests. These statistics are as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 616, while Shelby County has 230 cases.

Sumter County has 24 reported cases. Pickens County has 23. Choctaw County has ten. Marengo has 24 COVID-19 cases with one death and one outbreak at a long-term care facility. That's a total of 81 cases in that region of west Alabama.

There are currently 105 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 73 confirmed. The state reports 493 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus.

