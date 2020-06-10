ADPH: 739 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 21K test positive & more than 11K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 739 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also five probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 21,626 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 363 probable cases. There have been 272,694 tests conducted. These numbers are as of June 10.

There have been 726 cases reported in a 4-county area of west Alabama: Choctaw County, 158 cases, 11 deaths; Sumter County, 248 cases, 10 deaths; Marengo County, 192 cases, 7 deaths; and Pickens County, 128 cases, 6 deaths.

In the last 14 days, 87,516 people have been tested and 5,558 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 11,395 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 2,129 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.