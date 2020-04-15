ADPH: 75 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 4,000 test positive

As of Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 75 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There have been reports of 116 but only 75 confirmed by ADPH.

The ADPH reports there are 4,006 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 34,077 total tests. These statistics are as of 9:38 a.m. on April 15.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 620, while Shelby County has 236 cases.

ADPH lists a total of 85 cases of COVID-19 in the west Alabama region of Sumter County (26), Choctaw County (12), Pickens County (24) and Marengo County (23), which also has one death and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The state reports 525 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

Click the attached link to the right to read more statistics compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health.