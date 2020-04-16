ADPH: 82 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 4,200 test positive

As of Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 82 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 4,249 cases of coronavirus in the state and there have been 36,363 total tests. These statistics are as of 10:30 a.m. on April 16.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 629, while Shelby County has 241 cases.

Marengo County has 24 cases and one death. Choctaw County has 13 cases. Sumter County and Pickens County each have 30 cases. That's 97 cases in this west Alabama region. The ADPH also says 602 people have been tested in these four counties.

There are currently 126 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 82 confirmed. The state reports 553 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus. Click the attached link to the right to access the statistics.