ADPH: 82 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as more than 4,400 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 82 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 4,404 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 37,848 total tests. These statistics are as of 8:30 a.m. on April 17.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 634, while Shelby County has 242 cases.

There are 98 cases reported by ADPH in the west Alabama region of: Sumter - 31; Choctaw - 13; Pickens - 30; and Marengo - 24, with one death.

There are currently 137 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 82 confirmed. The state reports 553 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

Additional data below from the Alabama Department of Public Health includes details about the age, sex, race, and ethnicity of patients in Alabama who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who the state determined died from the virus. Click the attached link to access the Alabama Department of Health website.