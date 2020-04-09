ADPH: Alabama has 2,547 confirmed cases of coronavirus as death toll nears 50

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 2,547 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 20,605 total tests. These statistics are as of 7:30 a.m. on April 9.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 492, while Shelby County has 165 cases.

Sumter County has seventeen confirmed cases of coronavirus. Choctaw County has six. Pickens County has fifteen. Marengo County has fourteen cases with one death and on outbreak at a long-term care facility. That's a total of 52 cases in this region of the state.

There are currently 68 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 48 confirmed. The state reports 333 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Click the attached link for more detailed statistics of COVID-19 in Alabama.