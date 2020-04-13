ADPH: Alabama has 3,660 COVID-19 cases; 62 confirmed deaths from virus

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 3,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning. There have been 96 reported deaths but only 62 have been confirmed by ADPH as being due to the coronavirus.

There have been 457 hospitalizations in the state of Alabama. More than 29,000 people have been tested so far.

Jefferson County has the largest population in the state and the highest number of cases at 597, with fifteen reported deaths, 8 of which are attributed to COVID-19.

In west Alabama, Sumter County has 21 confirmed cases. Choctaw County has 10 confirmed cases. Pickens County has 22 confirmed cases. Marengo County has 21 confirmed cases. The only death attributed to the virus in that region was in Marengo.