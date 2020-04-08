ADPH: Alabama tops 2,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus as deaths continue to rise

As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 48 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 2,229 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 18,982 total tests. These statistics are as of 7:30 a.m. on April 7.

There are currently 65 reported deaths due to coronavirus statewide with 48 confirmed, and 314 people have been hospitalized.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 461, while Shelby County has 159 cases.

Choctaw County has six cases, Sumter County has sixteen and Pickens County has fourteen cases, all with no deaths recorded. Marengo County has fourteen cases and one death, with one outbreak at a long-term care facility. That's a total of 50 cases in that region of the state.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

For detailed statistics in Alabama, click the attached link.