ADPH: Coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama continue to increase as confirmed cases top 1,300

Seven cases of coronavirus are reported in Sumter County, four in Choctaw and seven in Marengo. As of Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 21 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 1,315 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 8,619 total tests. These statistics are as of 7:30 a.m. on April 3.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 332, while Shelby County has 103 cases.

There are currently 34 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 21 confirmed.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

According to Dr. Scott Harris, the age range for patients is less than 1 year to 97 years old.

Cases have been confirmed in the following counties:

Autauga (12)

Baldwin (26)

Bibb (4)

Blount (7)

Bullock (2)

Butler (1)

Calhoun (12)

Chambers (74)

Cherokee (4)

Chilton (14)

Choctaw (4)

Clarke (2)

Clay (7)

Cleburne (6)

Coffee (3)

Colbert (5)

Conecuh (1)

Coosa (6)

Covington (3)

Crenshaw (1)

Cullman (9)

Dale (1)

Dallas (4)

DeKalb (8)

Elmore (17)

Escambia (2)

Etowah (14)

Fayette (1)

Franklin (4)

Greene (5)

Hale (3)

Houston (9)

Jackson (12)

Jefferson (332)

Lamar (1)

Lauderdale (13)

Lawrence (3)

Lee (96)

Limestone (26)

Lowndes (2)

Macon (4)

Madison (117)

Marengo (7)

Marion (11)

Marshall (8)

Mobile (71)

Monroe (3)

Montgomery (49)

Morgan (23)

Pickens (9)

Pike (7)

Randolph (7)

Russell (3)

St. Clair (20)

Shelby (103)

Sumter (7)

Talladega (8)

Tallapoosa (17)

Tuscaloosa (39)

Walker (36)

Washington (3)

Wilcox (5)

Winston (2)

TOTAL: 1,315

Deaths have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Chambers: 4

Etowah: 1

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 1

Lauderdale: 1

Lee: 2

Madison: 1

Mobile: 4

Montgomery: 1

Shelby: 3

Tallapoosa: 1

Washington: 1

TOTAL: 21

Deaths have been reported out of the following counties:

Baldwin: 1

Chambers: 5

Cullman: 1

Etowah: 1

Houston: 1

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 5

Lauderdale: 2

Lee: 3

Madison: 1

Marion: 2

Mobile: 5

Montgomery: 1

Shelby: 3

Tallapoosa: 1

Washington: 1

TOTAL: 34