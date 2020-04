ADPH: Coronavirus-related deaths in Alabama continue to rise; over 1,800 confirmed cases reported statewide

As of Monday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 32 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 1,842 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 14,765 total tests. These statistics are as of 9:30 a.m. on April 6.

There are seven COVID-19 cases in Sumter County, five in Choctaw County and 12 in Pickens County, for a total of 24 in that region of the state.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 418, while Shelby County has 145 cases.

There are currently 45 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 32 confirmed, and 240 people have been hospitalized.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

According to Dr. Scott Harris, the age range for patients is less than 1 year to 97 years old.

Below are the current number of reported deaths, confirmed deaths, and confirmed cases from the Alabama Department of Public Health:

Autauga County

12 confirmed cases

116 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Baldwin County

34 confirmed cases

566 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Barbour County

2 confirmed cases

38 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bibb County

7 confirmed cases

109 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Blount County

10 confirmed cases

86 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Bullock County

2 confirmed cases

14 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Butler County

1 confirmed cases

46 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Calhoun County

24 confirmed cases

145 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chambers County

90 confirmed cases

106 total tests

6 reported deaths

5 died from illness

Cherokee County

6 confirmed cases

53 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Chilton County

18 confirmed cases

119 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Choctaw County

5 confirmed cases

19 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clarke County

9 confirmed cases

85 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Clay County

9 confirmed cases

46 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cleburne County

7 confirmed cases

21 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coffee County

7 confirmed cases

85 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Colbert County

6 confirmed cases

154 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Conecuh County

2 confirmed cases

25 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Coosa County

7 confirmed cases

19 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Covington County

4 confirmed cases

60 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Crenshaw County

2 confirmed cases

57 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Cullman County

15 confirmed cases

150 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dale County

2 confirmed cases

73 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Dallas County

7 confirmed cases

71 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

DeKalb County

14 confirmed cases

159 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Elmore County

19 confirmed cases

314 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Escambia County

3 confirmed cases

84 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Etowah County

36 confirmed cases

272 total tests

3 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Fayette County

1 confirmed cases

69 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Franklin County

6 confirmed cases

107 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Geneva County

0 confirmed cases

31 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Greene County

6 confirmed cases

24 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Hale County

3 confirmed cases

54 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Henry County

3 confirmed cases

29 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Houston County

20 confirmed cases

183 total tests

1 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Jackson County

14 confirmed cases

124 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Jefferson County

418 confirmed cases

3,631 total tests

9 reported deaths

5 died from illness

Lamar County

3 confirmed cases

36 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lauderdale County

16 confirmed cases

290 total tests

2 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Lawrence County

6 confirmed cases

96 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lee County

110 confirmed cases

244 total tests

3 reported deaths

2 died from illness

Limestone County

32 confirmed cases

401 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Lowndes County

6 confirmed cases

21 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Macon County

5 confirmed cases

29 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Madison County

137 confirmed cases

719 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Marengo County

13 confirmed cases

96 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Marion County

19 confirmed cases

107 total tests

2 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Marshall County

26 confirmed cases

222 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Mobile County

128 confirmed cases

1,007 total tests

6 reported deaths

5 died from illness

Monroe County

5 confirmed cases

54 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Montgomery County

71 confirmed cases

528 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Morgan County

27 confirmed cases

254 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Perry County

1 confirmed cases

31 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pickens County

12 confirmed cases

67 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Pike County

14 confirmed cases

140 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Randolph County

11 confirmed cases

37 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Russell County

10 confirmed cases

62 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Shelby County

145 confirmed cases

912 total tests

5 reported deaths

5 died from illness

St. Clair County

28 confirmed cases

220 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Sumter County

7 confirmed cases

34 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Talladega County

20 confirmed cases

234 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Tallapoosa County

30 confirmed cases

66 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Tuscaloosa County

60 confirmed cases

1,176 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Walker County

49 confirmed cases

202 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Washington County

5 confirmed cases

27 total tests

1 reported deaths

1 died from illness

Wilcox County

12 confirmed cases

48 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

Winston County

3 confirmed cases

61 total tests

0 reported deaths

0 died from illness

TOTALS: 1,842 confirmed cases, 45 reported deaths, 32 died from illness