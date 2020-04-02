ADPH: Death toll in Alabama continues to increase as coronavirus cases statewide reach 1,115

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 17 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 1,115 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 7,774 total tests. These statistics are as of 8 a.m. on April 2.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 305, while Shelby County has 89 cases.

There are currently 32 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 17 confirmed.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased.

To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

According to Dr. Scott Harris, the age range for patients is less than 1 year to 97 years old.

Cases have been confirmed in the following counties:

Autauga (10)

Baldwin (23)

Bibb (3)

Blount (5)

Bullock (2)

Butler (1)

Calhoun (11)

Chambers (48)

Cherokee (2)

Chilton (13)

Choctaw (4)

Clarke (2)

Clay (3)

Cleburne (6)

Colbert (4)

Conecuh (1)

Coosa (4)

Covington (3)

Crenshaw (1)

Cullman (9)

Dale (1)

Dallas (3)

DeKalb (6)

Elmore (15)

Escambia (1)

Etowah (10)

Fayette (1)

Franklin (3)

Greene (4)

Hale (1)

Houston (9)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (305)

Lamar (1)

Lauderdale (13)

Lawrence (3)

Lee (85)

Limestone (23)

Lowndes (1)

Macon (2)

Madison (107)

Marengo (5)

Marion (11)

Marshall (6)

Mobile (60)

Monroe (3)

Montgomery (35)

Morgan (19)

Pickens (4)

Pike (7)

Randolph (5)

Russell (2)

St. Clair (17)

Shelby (89)

Sumter (3)

Talladega (8)

Tallapoosa (14)

Tuscaloosa (30)

Walker (32)

Washington (3)

Wilcox (3)

Winston (2)

TOTAL: 1,115

Deaths have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Chambers: 4

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 1

Lauderdale: 1

Lee: 2

Madison: 1

Mobile: 2

Montgomery: 1

Shelby: 2

Tallapoosa: 1

Washington: 1

TOTAL: 17

Deaths have been reported out of the following counties:

Baldwin: 1

Chambers: 4

Cullman: 1

Etowah: 1

Houston: 1

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 5

Lauderdale: 2

Lee: 3

Madison: 1

Marion: 2

Mobile: 4

Montgomery: 1

Shelby: 3

Tallapoosa: 1

Washington: 1

TOTAL: 32

