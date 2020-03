ADPH: Death toll in Alabama doubles as coronavirus cases statewide top 950

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 952 cases of coronavirus and 13 virus-related deaths in Alabama. There are new reports of additional coronavirus related deaths in the state, but the ADPH has yet to confirm.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 258, while Shelby County has 88 cases. These numbers were updated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precautions on March 13 when the second case was confirmed. Thursday, March 26, Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Students will move to online or distance learning.

The ADPH reports 6,531 people have been tested, but adds total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

According to Dr. Scott Harris, the age range for patients is less than 1 year to 97 years old.

Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Autauga: 7 confirmed cases

Baldwin: 18 confirmed cases

Bibb: 2 confirmed cases

Blount: 5 confirmed cases

Bullock: 3 confirmed cases

Butler: 1 confirmed case

Calhoun: 9 confirmed cases

Chambers: 36 confirmed cases

Cherokee: 2 confirmed cases

Chilton: 10 confirmed cases

Choctaw: 2 confirmed cases

Clay: 2 confirmed cases

Cleburne: 5 confirmed cases

Colbert: 4 confirmed cases

Coosa: 4 confirmed cases

Covington: 2 confirmed cases

Crenshaw: 1 confirmed case

Cullman: 8 confirmed cases

Dallas: 2 confirmed cases

DeKalb: 4 confirmed cases

Elmore: 13 confirmed cases

Escambia: 1 confirmed case

Etowah: 6 confirmed cases

Fayette: 1 confirmed case

Franklin: 3 confirmed cases

Greene: 3 confirmed cases

Hale: 1 confirmed case

Houston: 9 confirmed cases

Jackson: 7 confirmed cases

Jefferson: 258 confirmed cases

Lamar: 1 confirmed case

Lauderdale: 12 confirmed cases

Lawrence: 3 confirmed cases

Lee: 74 confirmed cases

Limestone: 20 confirmed cases

Lowndes: 1 confirmed case

Macon: 1 confirmed case

Madison: 96 confirmed cases

Marengo: 4 confirmed cases

Marion: 9 confirmed cases

Marshall: 7 confirmed cases

Mobile: 48 confirmed cases

Monroe: 1 confirmed case

Montgomery: 29 confirmed cases

Morgan: 19 confirmed cases

Pickens: 3 confirmed cases

Pike: 4 confirmed cases

Randolph: 2 confirmed cases

Russell: 1 confirmed case

St. Clair: 14 confirmed cases

Shelby: 88 confirmed cases

Sumter: 1 confirmed case

Talladega: 6 confirmed cases

Tallapoosa: 12 confirmed cases

Tuscaloosa: 28 confirmed cases

Walker: 32 confirmed cases

Washington: 3 confirmed cases

Wilcox: 2 confirmed cases

Winston: 2 confirmed cases

Deaths: 13

Chambers County (3)

Jackson County (1)

Lauderdale County (1)

Lee County (2)

Madison County (1)

Mobile County (1)

Montgomery County (1)

Shelby County (2)

Tallapoosa County (1)