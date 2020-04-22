ADPH: More than 175 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 5,300 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 178 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 5,342 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 48,387 total tests. These statistics are as of 7:30 a.m. on April 22.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 738. Jefferson County is right behind it with 700, while Shelby County has 273 cases.

A 4-county region of west Alabama now has a total of 139 cases. Pickens County has reported its first death from COVID-19, along with 42 cases. Marengo has 35 cases and 2 deaths. Sumter County has 44 cases. Choctaw County has 18 cases.

There are currently 190 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 178 confirmed. The state reports 730 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

The total tested primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.

