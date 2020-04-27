ADPH: More than 200 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 6,400 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 219 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 6,429 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 73,732 total tests. These statistics are as of 9:30 a.m. on April 27.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 925. Jefferson County is right behind it with 839, while Shelby County has 311 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama there are 174 cases, according to ADPH: Sumter County, 53 cases and 1 death; Marengo County, 41 cases and 3 deaths; Pickens County, 48 cases and 1 death; and Choctaw County, 32 cases.

The state reports 845 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

More statistics are available from the Alabama Department of Public Health by clicking the attached link.