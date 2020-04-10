ADPH: More than 50 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as nearly 3,000 test positive

As of Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 2,881 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 20,605 total tests. These statistics are as of 8 a.m. on April 10.

Jefferson County has the most cases per county with 524, while Shelby County has 183 cases.

The west Alabama region of our viewing audience currently has fifty-six cases. They break down like this: Sumter County - 17; Choctaw County - 6; Pickens County- 19; and Marengo County -14. Marengo also has one reported death and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

There are currently 79 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 58 confirmed. The state reports 367 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

