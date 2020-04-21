ADPH: Death rate from COVID-19 nearing 150 as over 5K test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 144 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 5,134 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 48,387 total tests. These statistics are as of 10:15 a.m. on April 21.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 700. Jefferson County is right behind it with 692, while Shelby County has 273 cases.

There were 131 cases of coronavirus reported Tuesday morning in the west Alabama region of Sumter, Choctaw, Pickens and Marengo counties. Sumter County has 42 cases. Choctaw County has 18. Pickens County has 41 COVID-19 cases. Marengo County has 30 cases with 2 deaths reported. Data shows 802 people have been tested for the virus in this 4-county region.

There are currently 173 reported deaths due to coronavirus with 144 confirmed. The state reports 699 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Information on reported deaths may come from coroners or facilities where persons died. For COVID-19, reported deaths and verified deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease (verified - died from this illness), the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in the Verified Deaths category. Reported death totals are cumulative and will not decrease.

Additional data and statistics are available at the Alabama Department of Public Health website, which may be accessed by clicking the attached link to the right.