ADPH: Nearly 200 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 5,700 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 197 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 5,703 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 48,387 total tests. These statistics are as of 12 noon April 23.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 792. Jefferson County is right behind it with 757, while Shelby County has 280 cases.

Sumter County has now recorded its first death and has 46 cases of COVID-19. Marengo County has 39 cases and now 3 deaths. Pickens County has 45 cases and 1 death. Choctaw County has 21 cases. This west Alabama region has a total of 151 cases of coronavirus.

The state reports 768 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

