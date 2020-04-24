ADPH: Nearly 200 Alabamians have died from COVID-19 as over 5,800 test positive

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 197 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

The ADPH reports there are 5,832 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there have been 52,641 total tests. These statistics are as of 6 a.m. on April 24.

Mobile County has the most cases per county with 810. Jefferson County is right behind it with 778, while Shelby County has 283 cases.

In a 4-county region of west Alabama, there are 151 COVID-19 cases: Sumter County has 47 cases and 1 death; Choctaw County has 22 cases; Pickens County has 44 cases and 1 death; and Marengo County has 38 cases and 3 deaths.

The state reports 768 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

Additional data is available from the Alabama Department of Public Health by clicking the attached link.