ADPH: Six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in multiple Alabama counties

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 6 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama. The cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:



Elmore



Jefferson



Limestone



Montgomery



Tuscaloosa



An additional individual was tested in Alabama, but is not an Alabama resident.

If you recently traveled to one of these affected geographic areas within the last 14 days, visit COVID-19 Resources for Travelers. If a person has questions about being tested for COVID-19, with or without any travel history, visit COVID-19 Testing.