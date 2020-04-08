ALEA dispels rumors during Alabama's stay at home order

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it has received a lot of questions from drivers about enforcement of Gov. Kay Ivey's stay at home order issued Apr. 3.

Questions include whether law enforcement will set up checkpoints at Alabama state lines and/or ban motorists from entering the state.

“These are rumors,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “ALEA State Troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”

According to the stay at home order in effect until 5 p.m. April 30, every person is ordered to stay at his or her place of residence except as necessary to perform 'essential' activity.

There are exceptions, all of which are listed online. Click the attached link to read them.