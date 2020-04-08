African Americans more than half of Mississippi virus deaths

Mississippi's state epidemiologist says African Americans are disproportionately affected by the new coronavirus.

Dr. Paul Byers said about 50% of cases and more than 50% of deaths from the virus are among black residents. About 38% of the state's 3 million residents are black. The Mississippi Department of Health reported 59 deaths total as of Tuesday.

Areas with the largest populations are seeing the most cases. Two smaller, majority-black counties, Bolivar and Wilkinson, have disproportionately large caseloads.

Gov. Tate Reeves says Mississippi has not yet hit its peak for the virus.

