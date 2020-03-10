Aie's Taste of Thai helping victims of Nashville tornado

After a violent tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee earlier this March, many people were left in need of supplies. Staff at Aie's Taste of Thai in Meridian are now asking the community to help them help the victims of the twister.

“We’re collecting bottled water mainly, but we’ve heard that they need heavy duty trash bags, so we’re collecting that anytime during business hours, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m,” says Dee Dee Seale, the manager of Aie’s Taste of Thai.

The restaurant will be collecting the donations through the end of March.

“We just want to give back, and it makes you feel good to give,” Seale says. “They’re our neighbors, you know, and hopefully they would come through to us if we need it.”

Staff say Aie, the owner of the restaurant, is always ready to give back to those in need.

“She always gives, she always picks up donations, and she’s always giving back to the community, to anybody, to us,” Seale says.

You can call the restaurant at 601-484-5858 for more information or you can visit at them at 1900 Front Street across from Union Station.

