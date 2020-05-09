Alabama barbershops and hair salons re-open Monday

Some gym and hair salon owners are very excited about Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's new safer at home order.

As Alabama continues to re-open businesses in phases, hair salons and barbershops are on the list to get back to work next week.

Governor Ivey announced Friday under a new order that she is allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen Monday.

In Sumter County, hair salon owner Sonya Jemison is thrilled to reopen her business after being shut down for almost two months. Jemison says she is taking extra precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

"I'm very excited about coming back and meeting the clients. We're getting back slowly. Being shut down and at home, we were isolated. There was very little to do. They must wear a mask at all times. I will also wear a mask. When they enter the door, they will have to sanitize their hands," said Reflection Beauty Shop owner, Sonya Jemison.

Hair salons and barbershops will have to assist one customer at a time while following CDC guidelines.