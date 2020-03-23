Alabama delays state tax filings

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced Monday that the state income tax filing due date is extended from April 15 to July 15, 2020, the same date set for federal income tax returns.

Taxpayers may also defer state income tax payments till July 15,

without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.

“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” said Ivey. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and well-being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”

Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.

The Department will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on the department's website coronavirus page.