Alabama public school students won’t return to classrooms this school year

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across Alabama and topped 500 confirmed cases Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced students will not return to classrooms this school year.

Ivey has given schools permission to provide instruction to students at home starting on April 6.

Thursday, Ivey instructed each of the state’s public K-12 schools to implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using “alternate methods of instruction."

These alternate methods include online learning or packets that teachers will prepare for students to use at home.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said ALSDE will work to graduate all seniors as close to on time as possible and to ensure all other students are prepared to go to the next grade level.

Ivey ordered local school districts to make decisions about staffing and access to school buildings in compliance with public health orders and CDC/ADPH recommendations.

This move also marks the end of sports for the school year.

Mackey said he hopes the school year will end by June 5.