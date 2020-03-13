Alabama schools closing over coronavirus concerns

All public Alabama schools will be closed for two and a half weeks starting Wednesday, March 18.

Governor Kay Ivey announced a state of emergency effective Friday, March 13. That state of emergency preceded the announcement that all public K-12 schools will close temporarily.

This includes the cancellation of all athletic events. This announcement does not pertain to private schools.

That’s a few days before spring breaks were going to start and one week after.

The move means students and staff will not report to schools during that time period.

There is a tentative reopening date of April 6. Officials say the situation will be reviewed toward the end of March.

Ivey says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus. She said the safety and health of all Alabamians is paramount.