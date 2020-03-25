Alabama tops 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 242 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 91 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 27 are in Shelby County.
There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on March 13 when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.
The ADPH reports 2,321 people have been tested.
Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:
Autauga: 1 confirmed case
Baldwin: 4 confirmed cases
Calhoun: 2 confirmed cases
Chambers: 5 confirmed cases
Cullman: 3 confirmed cases
Elmore: 8 confirmed cases
Franklin: 1 confirmed case
Houston: 1 confirmed case
Jackson: 2 confirmed cases
Jefferson: 91 confirmed cases
Lamar: 1 confirmed case
Lauderdale: 3 confirmed cases
Lee: 26 confirmed cases
Limestone: 4 confirmed cases
Madison: 21 confirmed cases
Marion: 1 confirmed case
Mobile: 6 confirmed cases
Montgomery: 9 confirmed cases
Morgan: 2 confirmed cases
Shelby: 27 confirmed cases
St. Clair: 4 confirmed cases
Talladega: 2 confirmed cases
Tallapoosa: 2 confirmed cases
Tuscaloosa: 10 confirmed cases
Walker: 5 confirmed cases
Washington: 1 confirmed case