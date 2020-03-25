Alabama tops 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms there are now 242 cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 91 of those cases are in Jefferson County, 27 are in Shelby County.

There’s no way of telling how many cases will be confirmed in Alabama, but the state began taking precaution on March 13 when the second case was confirmed around 5 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools will close at the end of the day on March 18, though many school systems have announced since that they will not reopen starting March 16.

The ADPH reports 2,321 people have been tested.

Cases have been confirmed out of the following counties:

Autauga: 1 confirmed case

Baldwin: 4 confirmed cases

Calhoun: 2 confirmed cases

Chambers: 5 confirmed cases

Cullman: 3 confirmed cases

Elmore: 8 confirmed cases

Franklin: 1 confirmed case

Houston: 1 confirmed case

Jackson: 2 confirmed cases

Jefferson: 91 confirmed cases

Lamar: 1 confirmed case

Lauderdale: 3 confirmed cases

Lee: 26 confirmed cases

Limestone: 4 confirmed cases

Madison: 21 confirmed cases

Marion: 1 confirmed case

Mobile: 6 confirmed cases

Montgomery: 9 confirmed cases

Morgan: 2 confirmed cases

Shelby: 27 confirmed cases

St. Clair: 4 confirmed cases

Talladega: 2 confirmed cases

Tallapoosa: 2 confirmed cases

Tuscaloosa: 10 confirmed cases

Walker: 5 confirmed cases

Washington: 1 confirmed case