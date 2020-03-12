Aldersgate is limiting visitors

The Mississippi State Health Department held a conference Thursday morning about the coronavirus. During the presser, leaders advised nursing homes to eliminate visitation until the virus dies down.

Staff at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Meridian said for now, they're not banning visitation but they are taking safety precautions.

Aldersgate residents met Thursday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus and how to prevent the spread of it. Executive Director Lawona Broadfoot told Newscenter 11 the safety of her residents is the main priority during the virus outbreak.

"We do have a sanitizing station that has big 'Stop' at it," said Broadfoot. "If you've been out of the country over the last 14 days then we ask that you not come in if you have any symptoms."

Aldersgate staff has also eliminated group gatherings for the time being and is encouraging residents to limit how many times they leave the retirement community.