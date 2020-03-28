Alleged armed robbery shooting

The Meridian Police Department responded to a possible armed robbery this Saturday morning.

Police haven't released any information about what happened, but this is what it looked like at the Imperial Cleaners & Laundry on 24th ave across from Walgreens.

Our reporter on the scene saw police looking at a green Chevrolet SUV. It looked like they were searching for evidence. It looks like a bullet shattered one of the SUV's windows. We reached out to the Meridian police several times Saturday for information, but police haven't returned our calls or text messages.

