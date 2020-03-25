Alliance Health Center shows appreciation for staff

Employees with Alliance Health Center in Meridian are greeted with a sign that says “Heroes Work Here!” upon entering the building.

A group of employees came up with the idea and immediately worked to get the sign placed out front. Chief Nursing Officer Leighann Posey said the positive message is a way to show staff just how much they’re appreciated.

"We just thought it would be a morale booster for our staff to show them that we do think they're super heroes in this time of the COVID virus," said Posey. "All health care workers are called to duty as we might speak and that's what we're trained for."

Staff told Newsceter 11 employees couldn't wait to go outside and take pictures beside the sign.

