Allie Cat Run and Festival postponed until May

Meridian's Allie Cat Run and Festival is one of several popular events that will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival held in honor of Allie Carruth who passed away in 2017 and saved two lives by donating her organs was originally scheduled for March 21st. Now, the event is planned for Saturday May 9th.

Allie's mother Leslie Carruth said she changed the date after the state health department advised gatherings of 250 people or more to be postponed or canceled.

"We decided to reschedule the Alllie Cat Run and Festival for 2020 under the recommendation of the Mississippi Department of Health," said Carruth. "We need to look at the seriousness of what's going on and the last thing we want is anything to happen during the Allie Cat."

The event will be the third annual Allie Cat Run and Festival.