Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup. Velvet Kelm, her publicist, said Grant's doctor said the surgery “couldn't have gone better.”

Grant, who has been married to country singer Vince Gill for 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For."

She's sold more than 30 million albums, including her 5-times platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” which introduced her to a larger pop audience.

