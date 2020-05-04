Anderson Regional Health System taking part in COVID-19 treatment trial

A clinical trial is being done at Anderson Regional Health Systems to help treat patients with severe coronavirus symptoms.

“We have started transfusing convalescent plasma. Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of the blood that’s donated and that blood product contains antibodies in patients that had COVID-19 before,”says Dr. William Billups, Chief of Staff at Anderson Regional Medical Center. “We’re able to give it to our severely ill patients to hopefully help them clear the virus and have a better outcome.”

If you would like to give plasma, you must be able to donate blood and also need to be COVID-19 symptom-free for 28 days. For women, you must have either no history of pregnancy or be negative for HLA antibodies.

“Access to this convalescent plasma protocol is through a couple of different ways in the U.S. One is through clinical trials and the other is through an expanded access protocol put forth by the FDA,” Dr. Billups says. “We’ve chosen to go through a clinical trial led by the Mayo Clinic.”

Doctors at Anderson say there have been positive signs with this treatment option.

“It’s difficult to say at this point, these patients are critically ill,” Dr. Billups says. “But we’ve seen some encouraging observations in those patients.”

If you want to find out how you can donate, you may call Anderson Laboratory Director Marilyn Bell at 601-553-6868 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

